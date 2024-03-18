Junior Sables to begin Barthes Trophy Campaign against Tunisia

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Junior Sables will open their Barthes Trophy campaign with a clash against Tunisia on April 20.

Zimbabwe will host the four-team tournament at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare.

It will run till April 28.

The Junior Sables are the Barthes Trophy defending champions and will be looking to make it three wins in a row after claiming the 2022 and 2023 editions.

The winner of this year’s Barthes Trophy will then join Uruguay, the Netherlands, and the United States of America or Canada in Pool B of the World Ruby Under-20 Trophy set for July 2-17 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Zimbabwe is currently in camp with Coach Shaun De Souza, hoping to use the Nedbank Rugby Challenge, which is a local pre-season tournament, as part of his preparations for both the Barthes Trophy and, hopefully, the Junior World Trophy.

Fixtures

Match Day 1

Kenya v Namibia

Zimbabwe v Tunisia

Match Day 2

Kenya v Tunisia

Zimbabwe v Namibia

Match Day 3

Namibia v Tunisia

Zimbabwe v Kenya

