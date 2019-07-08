Government disgusted by opposition insurgent rants

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT on Monday morning said it was disgusted by the insurgent rants uttered by members of the opposition threatening to illegally unseat a constitutionally elected administration.

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said overthrowing an elected Government was a serious crime and authorities will decisively with any acts of subversion.

Mr Mangwana was responding to threats by MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Mr Job Sikhala who over the weekend allegedly threatened that the opposition will forcefully remove President Mnangagwa from power before the end of his term in 2023.

“Government has noted with disgust insurgent rants from a member of the opposition threatening the legitimate public authorities in Zimbabwe. The illegal undermining of a legitimate authority is a serious crime. Trying to overthrow a government is subversive and Government will not hesitate to deploy the security institutions to constrain such abuse of democratic tenets and maintain the constitutional order,” said Mr Mangwana.

He said Government will not tolerate anyone trying to destabilise the country and will deploy law

“Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and that the peace is not accidental. This status of a peaceful country will be maintained by ensuring those that threaten democracy and the liberal values adopted by the New Dispensation are tried and if convicted, removed from society and put in places where they do not pose a threat to the rest of civilised society,” he said.

More to follow…