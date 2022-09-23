Government engages villagers on mobile financial services

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is engaging villagers from Zezani in Matabeleland South on the importance of mobile financial services, curbing cyber bullying andcCyber Security.

Partners that include Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) are in Zezani Business Centre for the outreach.

Potraz Consumer Affairs Manager Mr Phibion Chaibva welcomed the community saying the engagement was key so that the community understand the roles of the various organizations.

“On behalf of the Director General, Dr Gift Machengete, we would like to welcome you to this important consumer engagement workshop which will be facilitated by Potraz, CCZ, etc,” said Mr Chaibva.

He said this is the second engagement after one held in Binga in 2019 following an MOU between Potraz and RBZ.

“However, from 2020 no workshop was held due to Covid-19. This time around, the family has grown bigger than indicated before. There is CPC, Praz, CID and CCZ,” said Mr Chaibva.

He said the objective of the workshop is to discuss consumer issues.