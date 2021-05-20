Government extends target for winter wheat hectarage

Maryellen Farm manager Mr Peter Evans stresses a point to three Ministers — from right: The Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of monitoring and implementation of special agriculture-related programmes David Marapira, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, and Ministry of Lands Water and Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro during a tour of the winter wheat fields at the farm in Bubi District, Matabeleland North yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has reviewed the May 31 deadline for the targeted 85 000 hectares of land to be put under winter wheat this year, extending it by another month following delays in the delivery of inputs to farmers in some parts of the country.

So far, more than 4 000 ha have been put under winter wheat with Government urging farmers to intensify planting to meet the new target.

A target of 340 000 tonnes of wheat has been set under the winter cropping season. The country requires at least 360 000 tonnes of wheat every year and the targeted tonnage is going to meet national requirements and reduce imports, thus saving foreign currency.

Already, the country has recorded a grain surplus following bumper harvests under the Command Agriculture scheme. The surplus means US$300 million has been saved on grain imports and it will be used to grow other sectors of the economy.

According to the latest wheat update from Agritex, 4 132 ha have been planted under Command Agriculture.

During this season, 60 000 ha will be produced through a Government guaranteed CBZ Agro-Yield programme, 15 000 ha will be funded by private contractors while 10 000 ha will be funded through the Presidential Winter Wheat Scheme.

President Mnangagwa has always said Government’s objective was to facilitate inclusive development where ordinary people in communities participate in project development.

In an interview during a tour of Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA’s) Antelope Estate in Maphisa, Matobo District yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro said Government has intensified the campaign urging more farmers to register under the winter wheat programme.

“Our target in terms of the areas planted so far under the winter wheat programme, we are still below 50 percent, but we have put in place a robust campaign to make sure that farmers across the country are conscientised on the need to meet their respective targets,” he said.

“Looking at the strategy that we have put in place, I want to assure the nation that by the end of the second week of June, we would have attained our goal.”

Deputy Minister Karoro, who is in charge of development of irrigation systems, dams and farm mechanisation, said so far there are over 7 500 farmers participating in the programme with planting underway.

“We had challenges in the delivery of inputs and now have put in place mechanisms to ensure that all the provinces are reached. So far, we have more than 7 500 farmers who have registered in most provinces and planting is underway,” he said.

“Normally the deadline is end of May, but it can be extended to second of June, which is what we have done and we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve our new target.”

Deputy Karoro said his ministry has intensified the training of farmers on important agronomic practices to boost yields.

According to the Agritex report, some farmers who had been registered under the CBZ agro-yield programme were re-assigned to the Presidential scheme since the Command Programme had already registered more than 60 000ha.

Zimbabwe Commercial farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should not relax but move with speed to beat their planting deadline.

“We have had meetings with government and also stakeholders involved in wheat production to see iron out some challenges.

“Some farmers who planted early have already done top dressing. We are now encouraging farmers to burn out the midnight candles.

Where possible farmers should even extend planting into the evening so that we beat the deadline.

“It is our wish that farmers will be able to plant beyond May so that we get high yields. We are now operating under a tight schedule,” he said.

Arda has partnered with an investor, Trek Petroleum at Arda Antelope Estate in Maphisa and they have so far planted 513ha of winter wheat.

Arda Antelope, the project manager Mr Deane Leroux said they expected to harvest 4 760 tonnes of wheat planted under the Command Agriculture.

“So far, we have planted 513 ha of winter wheat under the Command Agriculture programme and we are working on planting more to bring it to a total of 603 ha. We got our inputs a month before the planting season and Government has been very supportive,” he said.

Government has always emphasised the need to support local farmers with agricultural inputs under the President Inputs programme and Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to the food security as well as the value addition and beneficiation thrusts.

Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) play a key role in this matrix as they add impetus in fast-tracking attainment of set economic targets.

Since February 2015 when Arda entered into partnership with Trek Petroleum, Antelope and Ingwizi Estates, which were on the verge of collapse, have registered improved output, creating jobs for local communities. — @mashnets.