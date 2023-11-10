Government intensifies Cyber Security and Counseling for children

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE increase in the use of ICTs over the past 10 years in Zimbabwe, while positive, has led to children being exposed to the dangers of social media and Government is intensifying measures to protect them.

Speaking at a Cyber Security Awareness public lecture, at Solusi University on Monday, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera said there has been a significant increase in the use of ICTs in the nation over the past 10 years.

She said online spaces have revolutionised communication and education in the country.

However, the Minister said while ICTs have had positive impact in the society, the negative impact of technologies cannot be overlooked and affect children.

“On social media, children are exposing themselves by posting their personal IDs, emotions, location, and images on social networking platforms. All this information could be taken advantage of by unscrupulous people who are targeting these young children,” Dr Mavetera, whose speech was read on her behalf by the Ministry’s Cyber Security Director, Mr Tapiwa Gumindoga..

“Unknowingly, children can become the target and victims of pornography, kidnapping, rape, deception, drug mules, or even child trafficking by adult predators or cyber criminals.”

Minister Mavetera said the Government must protect children from online abuse and to effectively deal with the cybercrimes there is a need for collaboration with other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Government has trained 110 social service providers to offer online counseling and support victims of online violence against children.

Speaking during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, provided an update on the status of projects under his jurisdiction.

“A total of 9 066 children were reached through awareness raising skills, while 110 social service providers were trained to offer online counseling and support victims of online violence against children,” said Dr Muswere.

He said other projects that are being completed include the distribution of white canes for the visually impaired in Chikomba district Mashonaland East province.

“Among the projects is ongoing construction of a cottage and a hut, under the Project Dzimba and Portable Water, for Mr. Moses Nyakabau of Mutoko, a grossly disabled pensioner has been completed, authority to train 162 Arbitrators on the New Provisions of the Labour Amendment Act, No. 11 of 2023 has been granted; and 100 White Canes were procured for 100 blind persons in Chikomba District Mashonaland East Province,” said Dr Muswere.