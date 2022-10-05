Government pays farmers US$16m, ZWL$14bn for grain deliveries to the GMB

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has so far paid farmers more than US$16 million and $14 billion in local currency for grain deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Treasury has also started disbursing money to the GMB to buy wheat as the harvesting of winter wheat is now in full swing.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said disbursing of money to pay farmers for their winter wheat has started.

Government has announced that it is paying farmers US$620 per tonne of wheat this year.

“Cabinet received the National Grains Status Report as of this Sunday presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Hon Dr Anxious Masuka. Treasury has so far availed a total of ZW$14 437 billion and US$16 354 million for farmer payments,” she said.

“A total of ZW$1,8 billion and US$2 million is outstanding to farmers.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said wheat stocks stand at 55 319 tonnes, enough to last for two months at a consumption rate of 21 000 tonnes per month.

“Harvesting of the 2022 Winter wheat crop is gathering pace in many parts of the country and farmers will be paid US$620 per tonne as announced last week,” she said.

According to the GMB, as of Sunday last week, grain reserves stood at 550 673 tonnes comprising 474 966 tonnes of maize and 75 909 tonnes of traditional grains.

“Social welfare consumption is set at 15 000 tonnes per month and total consumption per month is forecast at 40 000 tonnes.

Using this monthly consumption rate of 40 000 tonnes, the available grain will last more than 13 months,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government is also mulling plans to designate all dams as protected areas to ensure sustainability.

Under the new regulation, local authorities will be required to first seek approval to increase water tariffs.

“Cabinet approved that in line with the whole of Government approach, water sector co-ordination be enhanced through strengthening the existing department of WASH and Pollution Co-ordination and that all dams will be gazetted as protected areas to ensure sustainability and law enforcement,” she said.

“To ensure cost recovery tariffs for both clear and raw water, local authorities and Zinwa will continue to review and align their tariff structure to ensure sustainability in maintaining water infrastructure and supply services, with the tariffs being approved by Cabinet before implementation to ensure alignment from an affordability point of view.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said water management authorities should take urgent steps to implement innovative revenue generation measures for approval by Government.

She said Cabinet agreed that there should be strict enforcement of compliance with sound environmental management in dam construction and management of existing dams given climate change, biodiversity loss and adverse social impacts.

She said Cabinet also approved that further institutional and structural reforms be explored to attract private sector investment in dam construction.

“Cabinet agreed that the review and alignment of the Water Act and the Zinwa Act be expedited to modernise them and enhance developments in the water sector in pursuit of Vision 2030,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Responding to questions from journalists, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Ncube said work on the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project is progressing well.