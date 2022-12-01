Government rolls out community information centres

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services has commissioned 16 communication information centres (CIC) and school computer laboratories as the government continues its journey towards a digitally connected upper middle-income society by 2030.

ICT Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere led a team that commissioned community information centres and school computer laboratories in Kwekwe and Shurugwi while his deputy Dingumuzi Phuthi led another team which also did the same in Gweru.

The two teams later converged in Shurugwi for the main event where schools received laptops under the smart Zimbabwe Masterplan programme.

Among the long list of beneficiaries were institutions supporting people with disabilities which were drawn from across the country and benefited more than 100 laptops.

In his speech, Minister Muswere said the journey towards a digital economy was necessitated by the Second Republic in its quest not to leave anyone and any place behind.

“All the Zimbabwe Masterplan initiatives are a testimony to the government’s commitment to ensure that we leave no one and no place behind as we journey towards a digitally connected upper middle-income society by 2030,” said Minister Muswere.

He said technology and access to information are key to the development of the country.

“Access to information will help in digital capability to be able to research to know how to improve agricultural practices, how to develop roads, how to build bridges and manufacture vehicles and even airplanes among others,” he said.

Postal and Telecommunication Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General Dr Gift Machengete said apart from CICs’ and school laboratory projects, POTRAZ has been rolling out a number of other ICT access and use projects to ensure that no place is left behind in the digital highway.

Dr Machengete said the authority has provided assistive software and hardware to various institutions housing people with disabilities.

“The authority has been paying for license renewal of the software. The equipment and software enable people with disabilities to access and use ICTs. Today we also handed some institutions housing people with the disabled under our ICTs for the people with disabilities program,” he said.