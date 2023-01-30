Government rolls out second phase of measles vaccination

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care is from today rolling out the second phase of the measles vaccination in selected districts around the country which will run until Friday, February 10, 2023.

In a tweet, the Ministry said the programme is targeting children aged 5 years to below 15 years in the most affected districts, which include; Chiredzi, Gutu, Bikita, and Mwenezi districts in Masvingo Province; Chikomba and Goromonzi districts in Mashonaland Province; Chipinge district in Manicaland Province and Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central Province.

“Vaccination will take place in schools, crèches, health centres and in communities in the above-mentioned districts.”

