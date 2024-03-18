Government to assist bus crash victims

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu talks to Beitbridge district medical officer Dr Lenos Samhere (left) after visiting some passengers injured in the bus accident

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

THE Government has pledged to cover the medical expenses of the injured and provide support for the funeral arrangements of the nine passengers who died in a head-on collision between two buses near Tshamunanga on the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road on Saturday.

The accident happened when a City Bus en route to Harare from South Africa veered into the opposite lane after hitting a donkey, resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus and the immediate death of seven passengers.

Two passengers succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to hospital, while eight critically injured were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, announced the Government’s support during her visit to injured passengers at Beitbridge District Hospital. She also visited the crash site.

“This is a sad moment for us and for those that have passed away. Our Government will take charge of the burial costs and in the case of those who were injured, we will take care of their medication and their upkeep while they are hospitalised,” she said.

“We are grateful to our President for allowing us to have such a scheme to assist our people when they are in dire need. In addition, I want to thank the Beitbridge community, including the political and community leaders, and medical staff for their response and assistance they offered to the accident victims since Saturday morning.

“At the same time, I want to express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their relatives and wish those in hospital a speedy recovery.”

Dr Ndlovu appealed to communities residing near highways to secure their animals, particularly at night time, to help reduce road accidents involving livestock.

She also asked the public to actively protect fences along highways from vandalism to help safeguard both animal and human lives.

Dr Ndlovu implored public transport operators to have comprehensive insurance cover for their passengers to address complications that arise in the event of accidents.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, said 41 people were admitted to the hospital after Saturday’s accident.

Dr Samhere said the majority of them were treated and discharged with only six remaining at Beitbridge District Hospital.

Blue Circle director, Mr Roy Gonyora, said they had reached out to the affected families and committed to funding the medical treatment of injured passengers.

He said they were also in discussions with families of the deceased passengers regarding transportation of their remains from Beitbridge for burial.

The police have identified five of the deceased passengers, including Taurai Muketiwa, an assistant driver for Blue Circle.

Those identified are Netsai Mudarikwa (40) from Chegutu, Rangarirai Mbizvo (43) from Beitbridge, Miriam Majengu from Macheke and Clever Chikare from Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining four passengers.–@tupeyo