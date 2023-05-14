Government to deregister devious NGOs

Nqobile Tshili

GOVERNMENT will deregister non-governmental organisations that deviate from their mandate and interfere with the country’s electoral processes.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke said Government is assessing the operations of NGOs so that they do not shift from their mandate.

He was responding to Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Senator Alice Chimbudzi who had asked him how Government is dealing with NGOs which interfere with the country ahead of elections.

Deputy Minister Matuke said to ensure there is sanity, Government has previously deregistered some civil society organisations that were found to have violated their operating procedures.

“Matters to do with NGOs and how they work when we are looking at elections, I believe that you are aware that we had an exercise prior, where a lot of NGOs were no longer operating according to their mandate. We had that problem. The registration would say something different from what is obtaining on the ground and being done by the NGOs. We saw that they had deviated from their mandates and most of these NGOs failed when it came to re-registration,” said Deputy Minister Matuke.

He said Government also deregistered some NGOs that were operating with expired registration licenses but would continue operating without interfering with our nation.

Deputy Minister Matuke said the public should report civil society organisations that are operating outside their confines.

“Those who would have deviated from their mandate we are looking for them. If there are NGOs who are going against their mandate, kindly let us know so that we cancel their licences,” said Deputy Minister Matuke.