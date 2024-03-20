Government to purchase oral cholera vaccines for second dose in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Government is working on purchasing oral cholera vaccines to provide a second dose for districts that were targeted for the first campaign to ensure protection for three years with reports new cases continue to drop across Zimbabwe.

A total of 160 new suspected cholera cases, two suspected deaths, and one laboratory-confirmed result were reported on Wednesday.

In his post-Cabinet brief, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the implementation of sound response strategies, such as high community awareness, improved case management; the establishment of oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps and the vaccination programme is continuing in known hotspots.

“Going forward, we will continue decommissioning Cholera Treatment Centres in areas where cases have reduced and the redistribution of equipment to current hotspots. To curb disease outbreaks the Government will work on prioritization of the purchase of oral cholera vaccines to provide a second dose for districts that were targeted for the first campaign to ensure protection for three years,” said Min Muswere.

He said there will also be enforcement of the requirement for small-scale miners operating in mining areas to prioritize the provision of water and sanitation facilities in mine compounds;

“We will see to the enforcement of onsite servicing of new residential areas or suburbs before residents take occupation of houses as a measure to curb outbreaks.

The cholera report from the Ministry shows that as of Wednesday there were 108 hospitalised cases in different parts of the country.

“As of Wednesday Zimbabwe had recorded 29 231 suspected cholera cases, 2 791 confirmed cases, 28 602 recoveries,71 Confirmed deaths and 550 suspected deaths Case Fatality Rate stands at 1,88 percent. The Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) started on Monday 29 January 2024 after the launch by Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora in Harare and cumulatively 2 121 784 people received OCV. The OCV campaign is targeted for cholera hotspots in the country.” read the report.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.