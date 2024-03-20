Government upbeat on 1million housing units

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to achieve its one million housing units target by 2025 after surpassing the 220 000 housing units it had initially set under the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

NDS1 is the first five-year National Development Plan towards Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income economy envisioned by President Mnangagwa, which leaves no one and no place behind.

The NDS1 mid-term review for January 2021-June 2023 showed that 344 068 flats and houses were completed by December 2022, giving reasonable hope for achieving the one million target by 2025.

Speaking during the Smart Cities and Devolution Master Class 2024 at a Nyanga hotel last week, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe said: “The housing delivery cluster has fared well in the National Development Strategy (NDS1). We have surpassed the 220 000 housing units target set out in the NDS1 (2021-2025). The new target is now set at one million housing units.”

Minister Garwe said Government is coming up with an urban policy that is aimed at streamlining the regulatory processes and promote sustainable land use.

“Zimbabwe has embarked on a multipronged approach that encompasses policy reforms, infrastructure investment, and strategic partnerships. The Second Republic is committed to creating an enabling policy framework that encourages innovation and fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“The innovation hubs setup in tertiary institutions is a prime example of the same. The private sector is expected to drive the economy and compliment Government’s efforts in a collaborative approach.

“Government is mooting the idea of introducing an urban policy, which aims at streamlining the regulatory processes, promote sustainable land use, and empower local authorities to drive meaningful change at the grassroots level.

“We will be exchanging notes with my counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and explore ways to prepare the urban policy. Secondly, we recognise the pivotal role of requisite infrastructure in laying the foundation for smart cities,” he said.

The National Housing and Social Amenities Minister said challenges encountered in moving towards smart cities can be addressed through innovativeness.

“It is important to recognise that the journey towards smart cities is not without its challenges. From financial constraints to capacity gaps and institutional barriers, we must overcome numerous obstacles to realise our vision.

“This necessitates a collaborative approach that brings together Government, academia, civil society, and the private sector to drive innovation and catalyse change.

“By working together and leveraging each other’s strengths, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for our cities and our nation. Smart cities represent a bold vision for the future of urban development, offering a path towards sustainability, resilience, and prosperity,” he said.

@ The ManicaPost