Government urged to set up an independent national inquiry

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Senior Reporter

THE head of the Zimbabwe Head of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) has urged Government to set up an independent national inquiry into sexual abuse of women and girls in churches to end the scourge.

This follows an outcry over a 14-year-old girl Memory Machaya who died giving birth at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine in Manicaland. She had been handed over as a bride to one of the elders.

The ZHOCD is made up of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), the Union for the Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa (UDACIZA), the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).

“Zimbabwe recently woke up to the shocking news of the 14-year-old girl who had died on the 15th of July 2021 at the shrine of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church whilst giving birth. The story says Memory Machaya was married to a member of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church when she was only 13,” said the ZHOCD.

“It is also reported that there are many such child marriages that end up with the death of the girl child due to labour complications. The ZHOCD is deeply concerned whether the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) which keeps the records of women and girls who die while giving birth, has the official records of deaths at these religious shrines.”

Many women who take the bold step of reporting cases of sexual abuse sometimes withdraw these cases, allegedly due to intimidation, said ZHOCD.

It said this tends to create impunity for perpetrators of sexual abuse in the church and various organisations.

“Considering the gravity of the seriousness of Memory Machaya’s case and the many related cases of sexual abuse of women and girls, we as the Church call for an independent national inquiry into sexual abuse of women and girls. We call upon the ZRP to make public the process of investigation of Memory’s case including stating if the accused is arrested,” said ZHOCD.

“It is now common knowledge that women and girls remain vulnerable before religious and other powerful figures whom they expect to provide them with support especially in times of social, spiritual, and economic need. We are concerned that so many cases involving popular religious men accused of abusing women and girls have not resulted in a transparent investigation trail and successful prosecutions. In some instances, the sentences have been suspended or unwarranted bails have been given,” added ZHOCD.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Sithembiso Nyoni on Monday said investigations were underway to establish what really transpired.