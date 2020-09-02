Govt urged to increase hospital bed capacity for Covid-19 patients

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe has called on the Government to increase the hospital bed capacity in small towns as a measure to prepare public institutions for Covid-19 treatment.

As of Monday, 6 497 people had contracted Covid-19 and 202 deaths.

Harare is the leading province with 2 541 cases and 110 deaths, followed by Bulawayo with 1 276 cases and 35 deaths. Matabeleland South is the third hardest hit province with 684 cases with 6 deaths followed by Midlands with 539 cases and eight deaths.

In a Covid-19 situation report, WCoZ said a lot was still needed to equip small towns to be able to deal with a possible spike in cases.

“As the country continues to ease Covid-19 restrictions we remain deeply alarmed by the level of readiness in the health sector. We highlight a sample of the concern, based on reports that indicate that the Town of Kwekwe which has a population of 300 000 has only 300 hospital beds indicating one bed for every 1 000 people,” read the statement. “We urge the Government of Zimbabwe once more to make public the readiness capacity of the national health sector.”

The organisation also commended Parliamentarians for compulsory testing as that was going to go a long way in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

WCoZ said the Government has to consider putting in place measures to minimise risk of exposure to Covid-19 before the opening of schools.

“We anticipate the announcement from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, regarding the schools’ opening, which is expected to be made this week. We also emphasise that in determining the question as to the re-opening of the education sector, the safety of learners and their teachers should always be prioritised,” read the statement.

According to WCoZ, there is an increase in gender-based violence cases being reported countrywide which should be addressed as well.

“Our networks in different grassroots networks continue to raise distress over the increasing rate of gender-based violence, and the need to protect adolescent girls. There is a high probability of adolescent girls’ exposure to sexual exploitation, and child marriages during the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the statement.

“In mitigating these risks, and developing early warning systems, we recommend that the Government creates and facilitates a stronger solid community base for the welfare and protection of children, particularly adolescent girls, during emergency situations and recovery planning.” — @thamamoe