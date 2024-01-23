Granny arrested for allegedly drowning grandson as cleansing ceremony goes wrong

A 66-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane granny has been arrested for allegedly drowning her 10-year-old grandson during a suspected cleansing ceremony in Ngezi River.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred at Village 16 Rupemba Chief Mafala, Zvishavane Saturday at around 8 PM.

“Circumstances are that at about 5:30 PM the suspect Senzakupi Nyoni (66) was at home with her daughter Svetukai Muruviri (36) and two juvenile grandsons,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the older grandson got into a trance and indicated that his younger brother Ropafadzo Tunhai (10) was being haunted by evil spirits and needed cleansing in water for two hours.

“At around 6PM, the grandmother escorted the boy to Ngezi River which is about 500 metres from the homestead for the cleansing activity,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said at about 8PM, Nyoni brought back home the lifeless body of Ropafadzo and handed it over to his mother.

“Muruviri informed the Village head Moses Msipa (47) and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. The body was conveyed to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” he said.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.