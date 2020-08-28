Great strides made on Covid-19 centres refurbishments

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THERE has been progress in the refurbishment of designated Covid-19 centres in Bulawayo with the Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB) within United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) set to open by the end of September.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the hospital is 96 percent complete and what only remains is the oxygen piping process before it opens its doors to members of the public.

Bulawayo is home to four designated centres, which are all undergoing renovations since the outbreak of Covid-19 which has claimed 189 lives in Zimbabwe.

The others are Ekusileni Health Centre, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, Mater Dei Hospital and the BMB which is now close to completion.

Speaking during a support and supervisory visit of Matabeleland hospitals yesterday, the chief director of preventative services in the Health Ministry Dr Gibson Mhlanga said he was happy with the progress that has been made in the southern region.

He said part of his visit’s agenda was to assess the preparedness of health institutions in case Covid-19 cases spiral out of control.

He said the country has managed to contain the spread of the global pandemic although it was too early to celebrate.

“We are happy to be at UBH today and I am impressed to note that the designed BMB is 96 percent complete. I am sure it will be complete in a few weeks to come and officials have safely said it will open its doors by month end of September this year,” said Dr Mhlanga.

“It is important to note that in Covid-19 treatment and management, oxygen availability plays a major role. We, therefore, strive to ensure that all our institutions have adequate oxygen and at UBH they are only left with the piping before declaring it fully equipped for Covid-19 patients.”

Dr Mhlanga said he was sure other Covid-19 centres would be complete soon, resources permitting, although he could not give exact dates f concluding works. “We have some funding challenges which are delaying progress at Ekusileni and I understand that Thorngrove also needs some oxygen piping work before it is ready,” he said.

Dr Mhlanga said Government had also secured testing machines that ensure results are out within an hour to ease pressure at the border.

He said the development means anyone from outside Zimbabwe who tests negative at the border will not go into quarantine centres.

“We have sent machines to the Beitbridge border, one to Plumtree and hoping to send one to the Victoria Falls International Airport. Lab technicians have been trained to operate these machines and we know this will ease the burden of taking everyone to quarantine centres,” said Dr Mhlanga.

“This development will save Government money which pays for the upkeep of those in quarantine centres and also help in easing the backlog we have in terms of giving people test results.”

Dr Mhlanga also said unlike in previous months, local transmissions had gone up in Zimbabwe hence the need to invest in internal strategies.

“From the onset of the pandemic, we realized that returnees contributed a lot and the trend has changed over the past month. At the moment local transmissions account for 80 percent of our cases and there is a need for us to work on strategies to ensure that our communities are well equipped to deal with the virus,” he said.

The ministry is also working on setting up more isolation centres in Matabeleland north and Matabeleland South.

“We are trying to ensure that Harare and Bulawayo are fully equipped as these two provinces are central and they also house our specialists. It will be easy for members of the public to travel to either these two although measures are being made to set up isolation centres in Gwanda, Tsholotsho and St Lukes Hospitals so that all districts are able to manage Covid-19 cases,” he said. — @thamamoe.