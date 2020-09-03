Gvt opens up tourism sector

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given the tourism industry greenlight to resume all business activities in their operations with immediate effect, putting an end to a five months closure as a result of Covid-19.

The decision comes at a time when massive retrenchments were looming in the sector and thereby threatening many lives that are dependent on tourism for survival.

The restart of the sector is expected to excite the market and reignite global attention on “Destination Zimbabwe” as well as breathe in new life down the value chain.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu announced the decision yesterday, which follows Cabinet endorsement.

Following intense stakeholder engagements and lobbying by industry leaders, the country has resolved to restart the tourism sector towards recovery. The industry had been heavily battered by the global Covid-19 pandemic as all activities virtually grounded to a halt.

“I am pleased to announce that following Cabinet approval, all tourism activities can now resume operations,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“These include but are not limited to: game drives, bungee jumping, zip liners, helicopter rides, lion walks, elephant rides and all registered tourism activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this also includes the resumption of boat operations on our lakes both for tourism and fishing (and other tourism related activities), in strict compliance with Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, which have been developed.

“I mention this particularly because in areas such as Kariba, the boating industry is a key anchor of their tourism industry for both leisure and fishing.”

The minister commended the tourism sector for resilience during the difficult times and assured that the industry will bounce back and achieve the US$5 billion tourism economy by year 2025. The road towards re-opening of tourism started about two months ago when Government began widespread consultations with stakeholders, a process which culminated in the launch of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy by President Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls last month.

Ndlovu said the negative impact of the coronavirus induced lockdown was felt across the whole tourism sector and its value chains.

“I am nevertheless convinced that the launch of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy leaves us with clarity as to what Government intends to do to deliver the sector from the current downturn. This however can only be achieved with support of the private sector.

“One of the key questions that had remained unanswered after this launch related to those tourism activities deemed recreational and leisure, which had remained closed.”