Gvt outlines de-dollarisation

16 Apr, 2020
0 Comments
Gvt outlines de-dollarisation

The Chronicle

Business Editor

TREASURY has outlined key macro-economic policy measures to support the five year de-dollarisation strategy.

Under this framework, the use of the US-dollar for domestic transactions would remain permissible in the next four years while a fixed and dual exchange system would be adopted. 

Government also intends to reduce forex retention thresholds for key sectors, a move that is likely to excite exporting businesses.

The measures cover the period 2020 to 2024 and would be front-loaded in five broad categories that encompass exchange control, monetary measures, fiscal and structural interventions as well as supporting measures.

…More to follow

