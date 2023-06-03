Gwanda’s Sweet Vic experience

LAST week I was sent on an assignment to the town of Gwanda. I haven’t been to the town in quite a long time.

I noted the city had undergone developments, infrastructurally and socially, that is.

As you might note this is the first time that I have done a piece, while away from the usual set up, Bulawayo.

Anyway, while on my assignment, I decided to briefly check out the town, and of course you know what that means . . .

A quick “short left” led me to Phoenix Shisanyama. What led me to the place was the appetising aroma of meat, which obviously I knew would be coupled with liquor.

Of course, the booze and barbeque parlour is one of the town’s main attractions but that was not in my line of thinking.

Fast forward I went and sat by the bar counter pondering on which meat to consume before the bartender asked me what I would like to have.

While I requested a few minutes to decide, another barman popped up.

He said to me: “You are not from around here and you look like you could use a quick refreshing drink.”

To which I responded: “Of course but I would like to have something to eat before having a swig or two.”

His name, Victor Chidza said he would prepare a cocktail, he dubbed the Sweet Vic, obviously taken from his name.

The ingredients being: servings of Jameson, Belgravia, mixed with ice (shaken and not stirred) depending on how much your palate can take.

“Now the reason why I call this the Sweet Vic is because I mix the brew with Smirnoff Guarana. This the ladies enjoy.

“It whacks a major punch and gets whoever is consuming the drink into a jovial mood,” said Victor.

Victor did note that he is a self-taught mixologist and private chef, who enjoys experimenting with various types of alcohol.

“Normally I check on the mood to see what type of drink best suits the crowd.

“In this case, you being here you needed a bit of energy and I am going to request a song from the DJ to liven up the mood. As the staff we would surely like to see you visit us again and have you giving a good review about us,” said Victor.

Thereafter he went to the DJ and played a hit song by South African artistes Shaunmusiq and Ftears featuring Myztro titled Bhebha-Bhebha.

So, the drink is not one to be trifled with as it is so potent and could leave you in a state you never want to talk about.

Fortunately for me I didn’t have a full glass but instead had a few sips and shared the contents with other patrons.

The taste is quite peculiar but the Guarana gives it a sweet kick that will leave you yearning for more.

If you want a drink that will knock the wits out of you this is a sure go. It’s a mixture of three different liquors and you would definitely need a strong tolerance to the alcohol.

Till next week, have a blissful and tipsy weekend.

If you have an establishment and think your drink has what it takes to be profiled, WhatsApp me on 0772337433.

REMEMBER alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18 and let’s not forget to drink responsibly.