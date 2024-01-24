Gweru City Council’s use of gravel to patch potholes raises concerns about drainage blockages and floods

Midlands Bureau

Gweru City Council is patching potholes in the CBD with gravel.

Residents have said when it rains, the gravel is deposited in drainages thereby clogging them and causing floods in the city centre.

Uncollected litter in the streets is also said to be swept into drainages by rain, contributing to blockages.

The city has been battling floods in recent weeks following heavy rains