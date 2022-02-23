Gweru ramp returns with new twist

Midlands Bureau Chief

The ramp is set for the Miss Gweru pageant that is returning with a new twist as it will rope in Mr Gweru.

All roads lead to the exclusive Milan Family Restaurant on Saturday for the two pageants that are a brainchild of Gweru arts administrator and model coach, Mavis Koslek.

Koslek said: “The pageants have been designed to empower youths. They must have a purpose to be alive and grow into productive people for the development of the country.

The main objective is to continue identifying young single women and men, without children, aged between 17-26 who portray the city’s values, traits, morals, and aspirations. Their role is to market the tourism sector in Gweru, the Midlands Province and the country as a whole.”

She said for the first time, the pageant that is returning after a three-year hiatus has included male models who are on the rise globally. She said the male contestants are aged between 17 and 28.

“All is set for the pageants that will have a special guest appearance from Belinda Potts – the reigning Miss World Zimbabwe and outgoing Miss Gweru Queen 2019 Tadiwanashe Mhaka.”

Koslek said seven male and 12 female contestants will take to the ramp.

“The pageant is set to have a glitzy red carpet. Both winners Mr and Miss Gweru 2022, will walk away with grand prizes of educational school fees vouchers for one year paid to whichever school or university,” said Koslek.