Hectarage under tobacco down by 10 percent

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

OVER 66 800 hectares have so far been planted under tobacco, about 10 percent below the same period last year, data from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show.

The marketing board indicated that a total of 66 806ha have so far been planted under irrigated and rain fed to bacco while during corresponding period in 2021, a total of 66 870ha were under the crop.

A tobacco expert Mr Matthew Karimazondo told Business Chronicle that although the hectarage under tobacco was lower than that of last year during the same period in 2021, the planted area was likely to improve on account of the rains presently being recorded across the country.

“The hectarage planted under tobacco crop has been affected by the erratic rains the country has received this season. This is why the area under the crop is lower than compared to last year during the same period. But going forward, this year’s hectarage under tobacco is likely to surpass that of 2021, if we continue receiving rains like what is the case right now across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government has given tobacco farmers who are still planting the crop up to today to destroy the seedbeds.

According to regulations governing the growing of tobacco, by December 31, every year, all farmers are expected to have destroyed seedbeds, which is essentially necessary as a precautionary measure to curb pests and diseases.

