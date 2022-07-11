Hillside Teachers College hosts Tertiary Games

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tertiary Sports Union (ZTISU) games get underway at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

The games are a gateway to the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (CUCSA) games and will run till Saturday.

ZTISU incorporates the Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association (ZUSA), Zimbabwe Technical Colleges Sports Association (TESAZ) and Zimbabwe Teachers Colleges Sport Association (ZITCOSA).

The local organising committee says all is in place for the competition.

“We have booked all required facilities and we have qualified officials from national sports associations, so teams will be checking in starting today (Monday),” said Edward Chekure, the ZTISU president.

“From these games, only gold medalists will proceed to the CUCSA games from August 28 to September 3 in Malawi.”

The games’ official opening will be held at White City Stadium on Tuesday where athletics and volleyball will be held.

Basketball will take place at Khanyisile Sports Centre, with handball and netball being staged at the United College of Education.

Football is stationed at Barbourfields Stadium B Arena, while tennis will be played at BAC.

Hillside teachers College will host chess, darts and table tennis. – @innocentskizoe