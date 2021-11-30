Hip-hop producer Phanas “nervous” ahead of Zim Hip-Hop Awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN organisers of the Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards announced the nominees for this year’s edition two weeks ago, Bulawayo-born producer Phanas whose real name is Phanankosi Dube was caught off guard.

Leading to the awards ceremony next month, Phana feels “nervous” but is also excited at the prospect of winning the gong after his maiden nomination.

He was nominated in the Best Producer category where he will have to fend off competition from Tha dawg, Afrow Zenda, Mcknife, Jon the producer and Ba sushie to land the gong.

The South Africa-based record producer told Chronicle Showbiz about how shocking his nomination came about for him.

“Honestly, it caught me by surprise because I never thought I’d get a nomination. I’m very excited and a little bit nervous at the same time though since I’m nominated with people who have been putting in work. I have a mixed bag of emotions right now because amidst all the nervousness, I’m ready and I can’t wait for the event, “said the producer.

With a career spanning more than a decade, Phanas thinks he is ripe and ready to mix and mingle with music gurus and bask in artistic glory.

He started off working as a store man for an air conditioning company. Through his friend Murphy

Cubic, they started collaborating in producing songs that have Kid X and eMtee in them.

His track record backs up that claim for one who has worked with JOY, Asaph, Speedy and K Brizzy just to name a few.

The 27-year-old Timberland-producer wishes to work with the likes of Takura, K.O and AKA in the near future.

Complementary to what most of us know of the producer is his artistic acumen in design.

“One thing people don’t know about me is that, I also design, both shoes and clothes. I haven’t really started making the clothes officially but that’s one of my passions and something I really love doing apart from making music, “asserted Phanas.

Zimbabwe Hip Hop’s prestigious award ceremony will take place in Bulawayo in 11 December and it’s only a matter of time before winners are unveiled. – @eMKlass_49