Honda Fit stolen from Mpilo Central Hospital recovered in Harare with Botswana number plates

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

POLICE in Harare have recovered a Honda Fit that was stolen at Mpilo Central Hospital last month in Mabvuku suburb where it has been used as a mushikashika with Botswana number plates fitted on it.

Three Honda Fit vehicles have been stolen at Mpilo Central Hospital recently by what seems to be an orchestrated syndicate.

The recovered fit was stolen on November 15.

Harare Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Julius Chakanza confirmed the recovery.

“I can confirm that our police recovered the Honda Fit you are talking about. We repeat that Honda Fits are targeted by those who want to commit crimes. After impounding the car, we investigated and linked it to the Honda Fit stolen in Bulawayo. The owner has already collected it and well done to our officers,” he said.

Recently, Plumtree police impounded several Honda Fits stolen from Botswana and brought into the country illegally.

The country roads have seen an increase in Honda Fits with Botswana number plates with fears that some could be illegally in the country while some could be stolen and fitted with fake number plates to avoid detection by police.

The owner of the recovered Honda Fit Ms Nkulumandla Mathe who works at the procurement department at Mpilo Central Hospital confirmed the recovery of her car.

“I almost cried when I saw my car after police called me to come to Harare. I am at Mabvuku Police Station finishing the process to collect it. Police first told me that the vehicle passed through the Mvuma Tollgate on November 16, which caused me serious stress. Then on December 4, they stopped a driver who was driving a Honda Fit with a Botswana number plate and when they asked for a Temporary Permit for the car the driver bolted out and left passengers inside.

“The engine number and Chassis numbers had been ground off. I am just relieved that I got my car back. This is the third time that a vehicle has been stolen at Mpilo Central Hospital,” she said.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele urged Honda Fit owners to be watchful as their vehicles are an easy target.

“We urged all Honda Fit owners to be vigilant and never leave the car’s engine running. The vehicle is loved by those involved in armed robbery as they consider it to be a fast fuel saver. It is also a vehicle of choice for those who want to do the mushikashika business. You will find even young boys driving them. We have also recorded crimes like rape of passengers who would have boarded them,” she said.