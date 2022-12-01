Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) annual congress kicks off

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) annual congress started in Victoria Falls yesterday with hospitality players expected to deliberate on the state of the tourism sector.

Vice President General (Retired) Costantino Chiwenga is expected to officiate at the event which will end tomorrow.

HAZ is the trade association representing the interests of owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, clubs and related establishments across the country, and its mandate is to represent the industry to the Government.

The hospitality sector is the largest sub-sector of the tourism industry and is a major employer, foreign currency earner and contributor to gross national product.

HAZ vice president Mr Brian Nyakutombwa said the industry is geared to resetting hospitality for tourism success.

“The whole purpose of the HAZ congress is to bring together practitioners that are those who own establishments, those who manage them and those who interact with hospitality establishments. We are meeting to share experiences and ideas on how the industry is fairing,” said Mr Nyakutombwa.

He said the organisers came up with topical issues that seek to cross pollinate ideas and ensure that issues which are to do with survival of industry are brought up for discussion and solutions are proffered.

“We would like to find ourselves as an industry really finding our footing post Covid-19. We look forward to an exciting programme and we are honoured to have the VP expected to grace the occasion,” he said.

The congress started with a symbolic masterclass wine tasting and sunset boat cruise yesterday.

Formal proceedings start this morning with the association’s annual general meeting before the official opening event presided by Vice President Chiwenga.

Matabeleland North provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu will be attending.

Presentations will come from Government enablers that are the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and tertiary institutions.

As part of the programme, VP Chiwenga will visit Victoria Falls Hospital to handover goodies and material donated to the institution by HAZ which has adopted the facility.

The conference will also discuss the future and opportunities – Investments and unlocking meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

There will also be focus on Exchange Controls and Trade as well as the economic overview.

Victoria Falls has been known for maintaining its pristine nature through multi stakeholder efforts by various stakeholders in an effort to preserve the natural wonder and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and there will be discussions of sustainability of the hospitality sector and climate change.

The conference will end on Friday.

