House collapses into mining tunnel

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

A KWEKWE family is lucky to be alive after part of their house collapsed into an underground mining tunnel underneath the house.

The Rusike family has been living dangerously as they have been unknowingly living on top of a huge mining tunnel for years.

The house is located in Globe and Phoenix area, the same vicinity with the Globe and Phoenix Primary School, which also gave in to a mining tunnel months ago.

By the time of the disaster the family had vacated the house after detecting some noises due to mining activities underground.

The Civil Protection team and other Government departments like the Ministry of Mines, Environmental Management Agency were on site inspecting the extent of damage by the time this news crew arrived at the scene.