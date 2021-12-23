House warming party like no other…Over 20 groups to perform in Tsholotsho

Mkhululi Ncube , Showbiz Reporter

The usually soundless and serene environment of Mathetshaneni Village in Tsholotsho will on Friday and Saturday reverberate with music during a glamorous two-day music celebration that promises to remain etched on the minds of many.

Villagers are likely to partake in arguably their best ever Christmas celebrations with everything required for a party — music and food set to be availed without measure.

While the celebrations are merely for a house warming party for South Africa-based businessman, Ndumiso Sibanda, he has gone all out and invited more than 20 music groups to perform.

Artistes set to entertain people tomorrow night include Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu, Themba “Boyoyo Mathe”, Tsheba Boys, Dubia Masters, Zinjaziyamluma, Amathonga Amahle, Mlambos Express Band, Khaya Arts and Insimbi Zezhwane.

Madlela Skhobokhobo will headline performances on Christmas Day and Mzoe 7, among others.

Sibanda has also hired event organisers to give his neighbours and party lovers a special feel of how such events are held in urban settings.

“Everything is ready for the celebrations. The homestead is a hive of activity and it’s going to get even busier at the weekend. We have 22 music groups, mostly rhumba artistes billed to perform.

“Initially, we had 23 but United Kingdom-based Allen Ndoda had to be removed due to travel restrictions,” said event organiser DJ Mapresa.

In order to ensure that attendees adhere to Covid-19 protocols, DJ Mapresa said they have roped in health officials to screen people.

“We’ve partnered with health officials from Tsholotsho for Covid-19 awareness, screening, and vaccination against the pandemic.

We’ve provided enough material and resources for them to carry out this exercise.”

He said in the event of it raining, they have secured enough tents to provide shelter.

DJ Mapresa said chiefs from Tsholotsho have been invited to the event with beasts set to be slaughtered for the festivities.

“The artistes are the greatest winners in this event as they’ve been struggling during Covid-19. It’s good for our arts when we have the business community uplifting them. It’s a great opportunity for them to market themselves and show the people what they can do,” he said.

DJ Mapresa said the Umzila Wegolide, a grouping of businessmen who are friends of Mr Sibanda are set to drive their top-of-the-range vehicles in a convoy for a grand entrance at the venue.

This party, DJ Mapresa said, will definitely put Tsholotsho on the map.