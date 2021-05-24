‘Housebreaker’ beaten to death, five arrested

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death after accusing him of breaking into a house in the suburb.

Melusi Ncube (31), Luckson Munsaka (23), Edwin Maphosa (22), Ayanda Ndlovu (26), Fungai Guduza (23), all of Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man who was reportedly drunk.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday in the suburb.

He said the gang assaulted the yet to be identified victim with a tyre strip, sticks and a piece of hosepipe all over the body.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder in Nkulumane suburb involving five men who ganged up and beat up the now deceased from the same suburb accusing him of unlawful entry,” he said

Insp Ncube said preliminary investigations indicate the victim was drunk at the time he was assaulted.

“After assaulting him, the owner of the house in the company of one of the accused persons Fungai Guduza, later escorted the now deceased to ZRP Nkulumane and made a report of criminal trespassing and surrendered him to the police. The now deceased appeared drunk and had breathing difficulties,” he said.

Insp Ncube said an ambulance was summoned to ferry him to the hospital but he died on the way.

“The scene was attended to by the police. Upon examining the body of the now deceased, it was discovered that he had sustained some bruises on his chest and back,” said Insp Ncube.

Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, police arrested Xolani Tshuma (19) and Magama Clifford, (29) both of Pelandaba suburb, Bulawayo for assaulting another man with fists and bricks on Friday until he was unconscious.

Insp Ncube said at around 7.00pm, the accused persons and the complainant had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fight over an undisclosed issue in front of TM Egodini located on Lobengula Street between 6th Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street.

“Xolani Tshuma hit the complainant with fists on the face and the complainant fought back. Magama picked up a brick and hit the complainant on the head and the complainant fell down. The two accused persons assaulted the complainant all over the body using fists until he became unconscious and they ran away,” he said.

Insp Ncube said with the help of passersby, the police managed to arrest the accused persons who are helping the police with investigations.- @jdgjarachara