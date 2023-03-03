Huge blow for viewers as Diep City comes to an end

Every good thing comes to an end! These were the words of DiepCity producer Mandla Ngcongwane, better known as Mandla N.

He said this as Mzansi Magic is set to air the show’s final episode on Friday, 3 March 2023.

The Black Brains Pictures founder told the publication it was not easy watching “his baby” come to an end, but he was proud of the two seasons they produced.

“DiepCity has been doing well so far, and I’m happy we are ending it with a bang. We pushed a lot to come this far,” he said.

“We are ending it at its highest. We have been nominated for the Royal Soapie Awards.”

Mandla N said through the show, he learnt that everybody had a story to tell.

“Many people are going through a lot. All they need is someone to listen to them,” he said.

The director said he was proud to have helped many up-and-coming actors get a foot in the door.

The actor, who has starred in shows such as City Ses’La and Ses’ Top La, said his production company was working on more movies and great shows.

“We are carrying on with Black Door on e.tv,” he said.

He also said he has collaborated with other industry experts in his academy, Black Brains Academy, to show young talents the ins and outs of the entertainment industry.

Former actress Zikhona Bali told SunTeam that she has enjoyed every moment on the set of the show.

“I played Asanda. It’s been a good two-year run. I had the privilege to work with people I’ve always wanted to work with. Regarding the last episodes, it’s Bittersweet,” she said.

The actress said they had great storylines, a great cast, and a crew.

“But a new season with new opportunities is upon us,” Bali said.

Actress Lebohang Mpyana who plays the role of Khelina said she is saddened by the show coming to an end as she has been with it for the longest time.

“It started in 2020. I was there from day one shooting Diep City, and it was a beautiful experience as my dream came true. For me, it was an interesting journey. Now the show coming to an end, it is so painful because, for some of us, it was our bread and butter as we are breadwinners. But at the end, good things also come to an end,” she said.

Lebohang said when the door closes another door opens.

“I learned that everything is possible and hard work pays. Remember what’s yours will never miss you,” she said.

The actress said people should expect more magic more creativity and more laughter. – DailySun