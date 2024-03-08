Hwange FC signs three Zebra’s boys.

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

THREE footballers from Zebra Revolution have been signed by Hwange FC.

Former Zebra Revolution captain, Tawanda Shenje, Mongameli Tshuma and Arnold Dube have signed two-yearlong contracts with Hwange and are due to make their debut for Chipangano in the Premier Soccer League games which start on Saturday.

“We are grateful that our boys have got the opportunity to continue their career at a higher level, it comes with great pleasure and satisfaction that we have developed and helped these boys along the way,” said Mkhululi Dube coach and owner of Zebra Revolution.

The three players are in Hwange’s final 30 squad which will play in the PSL.

“The boys are good players and just need to polish up one or two things since it would be their first time playing in the PSL,” said Felix Chindungwe, Hwange FC team manager.

Dube is excited with the development and is hopeful the trio will have a bright future ahead of them in football.

“We have seen them grow from boys to men over the years and it’s such a fulfilling moment for the club as a whole, I am thankful to Hwange FC and the coaching staff for making the boys’ dreams come true and I believe they will give their best and have a successful time over there,” said Dube.

Dube said that one other player Zibusiso Sibanda has been loaned to Arenel FC for a year.