Hwange floods: 101 families affected

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

THE Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has said 101 families were affected by flash floods last weekend in Hwange and some of them need help to pick up the pieces.

Advocate Mudenda said this during a visit on Tuesday to Hwange Colliery Company guest house where 35 displaced families are housed.

Heavy downpours of up to 139mm pounded Hwange town on Saturday in just three hours resulting in flash floods which damaged homes and property including a stockpile of coal at Hwange Power Station.

