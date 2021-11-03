“I learnt a lot from Major League DJz” – Sound engineer Da_Kudu

Da_Kudu (left) at the recently-held show for Major League DJz at the Smokehouse on Sunday

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Major League DJz have come and gone, leaving a lasting impression on fun lovers and one of the show’s sound engineers, Irvin ‘Da_Kudu’ Ronney.

On Sunday, Major League DJz (real names Banele and Bandile Mbere) put up a sterling performance at the Smokehouse in Bulawayo, a performance that taught artiste and sound engineer Da_Kudu a lot.

“The experience with the Major League DJz was too crazy, I really enjoyed myself. This is one of the best performances that I’ve engineered so far. I’ve done festivals and shutdowns and this one is at the top of that list.

“I loved the vibe that the twins brought to the plate. Also, the balcony sessions that they’ve been doing to take the Amapiano genre to the next level are out of this world.”

He said the duo’s humility was unmatched.

“I also loved how humble they were irrespective of them performing around the world. Also, their consistency with sound is something worth commending,” said Da_Kudu.

Da_Kudu is ramping up preparations for his upcoming AfroJams Labangane album launch to be held this Friday at Something Inside in Burnside.

Among the guest artistes to grace the launch will be Asaph, Anita Jackson, Bryan K, Indigo Saint, Muscle Duccatti and Ganyaz Jr. – @eMKlass_49