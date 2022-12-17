I started my business with only US$20, says cosmetics businesswoman

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

STRUGGLING to put food on the table and pay off your bills and debts and you think starting a business is the solution to all your problems? Know this — all you need is just US$20 and a will to succeed.

That’s how Rumbidzai Patricia Marodza (25) from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb started her cosmetic business — yes, with only US$20.

Rumbidzai started as a vendor at Nketa 9 suburbs shops where she was selling crocs (plastic sandals or shoes) that she purchased in Harare. Profits from the business saw her opening a cosmetics shop in the city centre.

In an interview with Saturday Chronicle, Rumbidzai revealed that she got married in 2018 and marriage became a push factor in her journey.

“I was a vendor on the streets at Nketa 9 shops where I sold plastic crocs that I bought with only US$20. The business went very well and I managed to open a shop in 2019 since I had saved enough profits that enabled me to purchase a variety of cosmetics that could fill a shop and generate enough funds for rent.

“I ventured into the cosmetics business because I believed it could be the best market. My husband used to sell cosmetics and sometimes I could bring him customers buying things worth even US$100 he would not even appreciate me enough and we would always quarrel about the issues of money.

“Personally, when I grew up my parents would make sure that I had everything from airtime and all the necessities so when I got married, I still had the mentality of being spoiled and provided with all that I could need, however, things were no longer the same. I remember the day he gave me US$1 for airtime and if I did not use it ‘wisely’ for a week, he would be harsh. I realised that the life of being a beggar and not having your own money was a choice. So, I started a business to escape poverty,” she said.

Rumbidzai credits her mother for the success she is enjoying — her mother gave her the US$20 that put her on the path to success. Never one to lack ambition — she has enrolled at the Women’s University in Africa.

“I have managed to change my life as a mother of one child. I have managed to take my child to one of the best schools in Bulawayo. I take care of my family’s daily needs as well. I have also managed to send myself back to school and I’m left with one semester to finish my degree programme. This makes me proud because being educated was one of my desires in life.

“I have plans towards my business in the same line of cosmetics. I wish to have many branches of shops in different cities. I want more branches in Zvishavane and Hwange because I have more clients there that always order and purchase large amounts of products. Also, I always deliver orders by bus to customers out of Bulawayo, which is costly. So having many branches will cater for all my customers.”

Rumbidzai believes the best businesses to start when one has little funds are sales or service businesses.

She said: “I will advise people, especially ladies, that no money is too small to start a business with US$5. You can buy a pack of 12 eyeliners which costs $US2 and sell them for 50c each and you make $6.

“Of which a dollar counts in business profits if used wisely because at times when I look back on how I started the business I wonder how I got where I am today with the stock that I started with.” — @NomqheleC