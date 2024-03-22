“I Wear My Culture” unveils full exhibition in Harare

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Following its successful debut in Bulawayo, the “I Wear My Culture” research project by Gilmore Tee recently made its mark in Harare at the Creative Economy Week. This meticulously curated week-long event aims to cultivate creativity, foster collaboration, and drive innovation within the creative sectors.

This initiative is part of the British Council’s ongoing efforts to promote and support the creative industries in Africa, highlighting their importance as key drivers for sustainable, dynamic, and inclusive growth.

“I Wear My Culture” utilises fashion and film to document the decorative styles, colours, and sustainable fashion practices of 10 unique ethnic groups from Zimbabwe and 2 UK ethnic groups.

The project delved into the Tonga, Nambya, Shona, Xhosa, Shangani, Ndebele, Venda, Kalanga, Khoisan, Sotho, Irish, and Scottish cultures.

Twelve young fashion designers travelled to rural settings of their designated tribal groups, immersing themselves in their traditions to create contemporary garments inspired by their findings.

A total of 22 contemporary garments were produced from the project, which commenced in 2022. This endeavour resulted in an award-winning 65-minute documentary filmed by Prosper Kunyetu and Creative Mice Films, along with an award-winning fashion film directed by Gilmore Tee.

Reflecting on the project, Gilmore Tee remarked, “The journey for the project has been quite a good learning curve. We have been working on ‘I Wear My Culture’ for the past three years and are really humbled by what we have discovered across Zimbabwe, especially when it comes to our culture and heritage.”

Zimbabwean historian Pathisa Nyathi and UK Fashion Heritage Designer Dorota Stumpf played pivotal roles in sharing knowledge and skills with the young designers, enriching their understanding before embarking on primary research.

In a significant development this year, “I Wear My Culture” partnered with internationally acclaimed UK-based photographer Val Juma to archive the elements used in garment creation through photography.

Val Juma, known for her passion for Afrofuturism and tribal aesthetics, contributed to the project’s next stage by capturing the garments and their creative elements through her lens.

The event in Harare featured an Indaba on Fashion, Heritage, and Inclusion, showcasing the designs of Danayi Madondo, Nkanyeziyethu Malunga, and Mzukisi Mbane, along with photography by Val Juma and a documentary screening by Prosper Kunyetu.

