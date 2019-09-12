Idols star Thami Shobede dies

Singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede has died at age 31, his record label Gallo Record Company confirmed.

Shobede who won over fans with his velvet voice on Idols SA in 2016 died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria yesterday morning.

“Gallo Record Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artists Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly know as Thami,” general manager at Gallo Reords, Robert Cowling, said.

“It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications. His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away sometime just before noon this morning. Our condolences go out to all his friends and family. He will be sorely missed.”

Shobede was admitted in hospital after collapsing when performing on stage at the weekend.

A source close to Shobede told Sowetan that his organs failed and he slipped into a coma on Tuesday.

The star released his debut album titled Never Lost. His debut single, the afro-pop song Sthandwa, was a big hit with fans across the country. News of his death spread on social media and soon timelines were filled with tributes to the star and his incredible talent. – Sowetan