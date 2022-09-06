Illegal abortions online

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

WHILE abortion is illegal in Zimbabwe, some unscrupulous individuals are now offering the services through online platforms.

Those wanting to abort hook up with the dodgy individuals and get pills for up to US$100, with promises of further treatment to clean the womb after termination.

Police yesterday said they were aware of the development, adding that they would soon catch up with the culprits.

Experts have warned that termination of pregnancy is one of the major causes of maternal deaths.

The virtual termination service threatens efforts to reduce maternal mortality in the country.

A recent Unicef report shows that Zimbabwe has more than halved maternal mortality rates in a decade, from 960 per 100 000 live births in 2010 to 462 in 2019.

The culprits who offer termination of pregnancy services advertise on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Information is packaged in such a way that it would be easy to believe that the individual is offering a legitimate service.

“At Lindiwe **** Abortion Clinic in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, we put our patients as our first and foremost priority; hence all our services are generated in a manner that will synchronise with your specific needs, marking excellency of our service,” reads sponsored advert posted on Facebook.

The Facebook page further directs potential clients to a South African WhatsApp number where the faceless people running the illegal platform communicate with customers.

A teenager at a school in the city said one of her friends, who terminated 3 pregnancies in the past two years told her about the online service.

A Chronicle news crew pretended to be seeking abortion and contacted the individual who is running the page and they said they have agents working for them in Bulawayo and Harare.

In Bulawayo, they can be reached along Jason Moyo Street between 8th Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street.

In Harare the individual claimed they operate near Joina City.

In the chat they revealed that they were selling the pills for US$100 with the package including instructions on how to clean the uterus.

The news crew managed to meet the person who operates from Bulawayo.

The young man, who could be in his early 20s, was quick to demand cash and would not entertain questions over the safety of the pills.

Within a few minutes he left telling the undercover news crew that they were not serious and should only make contact when they have the money.

He was not keen to give assurances over the pill that he was offering.

Youths are the main targets for the unscrupulous dealers as they are reportedly engaging in sexual activities without using protection

A parent, Ms Nobuhle Nkomo from Mpopoma suburb said young people have abortions without considering the long-term effects.

“We have heard of young people who are terminating pregnancies. Some of the girls have money because they live alone, as their parents live in the diaspora. They openly discuss these things as if it is normal. But we know several others who have marriages on the rocks as they fail to conceive when they get married, due to the unsafe abortions,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said to worsen the situation their husbands might not even know that their wives terminated pregnancies to the point of not conceiving.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, who is also a gynaecologist said termination of pregnancy had led to some women dying.

“Abortion causes a lot of challenges or health issues. Women can actually die from massive bleeding or infection. It is one of the major causes of maternal deaths in sub-Saharan Africa. Some of the women lose their uteri causing permanent infertility,” said Prof Ngwenya.

He said of concern is that these criminals who are offering abortion services online cannot be made accountable.

“Tablets that are obtained online may be dangerous because the service is unregulated. The medication can be infused with impurities which may cause major problems in the body. So, we discourage members of the public against buying these unregulated medicines,” he said.

Prof Ngwenya said sexually active citizens who are not ready to have children should condomise among other pregnancy prevention methods.

Girls in Stem Trust executive director Ms Victoria Nxumalo who is also an Information Technology expert said virtual abortion services might be convenient as there is an element of secrecy and anonymity even for those seeking to terminate pregnancy considering that it is illegal.

Ms Nxumalo said of major concern is that the service provider cannot be held accountable.

“This can open a can of worms and in case of complications who bears the costs. Some of the side effects of termination of pregnancy can be long lasting including infertility and uterus infection,” said Ms Nxumalo.

She said there is also a serious risk that individuals involved in the termination of pregnancy services can be involved in other cybercrimes which the public can be exposed to while aiming to terminate pregnancy.

Reverend Jabulani Mafohla of The Church of The Nazarene in Emganwini suburb blamed the lack of parental and spiritual guidance among the youths for providing a market for the service.

“Some parents consider it chic to let their children run wild without adequate supervision, in the name of privacy and moving with the times. Others are forced by circumstances to be away as their children grow up. I urge parents to ensure their children grow up with a strong teaching about God, so that they are better able to control themselves and avoid temptation that can lead to pregnancy outside marriage and abortions,” he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“We are concerned that some people are committing criminal acts on online platforms such as advertising pregnancy termination services online. That is a criminal offence which every citizen should condemn. We urge members of the public to be careful in dealing with such people,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police have a cyber laboratory unit which monitors online activities and will act on such individuals.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public with information that could result in the arrest of the culprits to come forward. — @nqotshili