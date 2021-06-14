Imbube group, Amaqaqa to uphold culture with debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo Isichathamiya/imbube group, Amaqaqa is on a mission to uplift traditional dances and promote the Zimbabwean culture through their forthcoming debut album.

The five-member group which has members – the founder Khulekani Mnkandla, Mohau Ncube, Brian Dube, Jabulani Nyathi and Opt Moyo is working on the album that will be a follow up to the numerous singles they have released since venturing into the music industry last year.

The group has six singles under their belt, Nkosi, Siphofu, uZoy’delinkani, Thulisa umntwana, Disability and Phenduka.

“We’re working on our first album which will be released at the end of July. The name of the group, Amaqaqa, means a group of people who’re climbing a big mountain and this is a resemblance of our rise,” said Mnkandla.

He said singing traditional songs is a way of promoting their culture.

“We’re doing that to teach everyone to value their culture because that’s where the beauty of the world came from. Above all, we wish to inspire other up-and-coming artistes so that they have something to learn from us,” said Mnkandla. – @mthabisi_mthire