Inaugural Annual Financial Inclusion conference enters second day, in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THE inaugural Annual Financial Inclusion conference which kicked off in Victoria Falls yesterday is now on day two.

The conference is running under the theme ‘Leveraging Innovative Technologies for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability: From Access to Usage”

According to the programme, supporting youth and rural and agriculture smallholder farmers and leveraging technology for financial inclusion will come under the spotlight.

The conference was opened by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.