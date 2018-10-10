Industry minister leads delegation to Turkey

Business Editor

INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is leading a delegation of manufacturing executives who are attending the 2nd Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum, which begins in Istanbul today.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the country’s leading industry body, has been invited to the summit by its counterpart, DEIK, the foreign economic board of the Turkish industry.

CZI Matabeleland Chapter president, Mr Joseph Gunda, confirmed the trip yesterday.

“We just arrived today in Istanbul for the Turkey-Africa II Economic and Business Forum. Our new Minister of Industry, Honourable NM Ndlovu is also attending together with members from his office and Government and African Union representatives from all over Africa including Zimbabwe,” said Mr Gunda who is general manager of General Beltings.

“It (convention) is one of the biggest events for Turkey as they look at sustainable investment in Africa.”

This year’s two-day indaba (10-11 October) is jointly organised by the African Union Commission, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce and DEiK, under the theme: “building a sustainable future together through investments and joint ventures”.

The forum is expected to address four key sub-themes that include infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, tourism and fashion with the aim of promoting Africa and Turkish investments through analysing trade and economic relations between Africa and Turkey. The gathering will also seek to evaluate Turkey’s approach to investment in Africa, facilitate interaction between the two business communities and initiate dialogue between Turkish investors, the AU and the various regional economic blocs.

It is also aimed at highlighting the expectations engendered by Agenda 2063 as a programme for social, economic and political transformation that will make Africa a prosperous, united and economically independent continent.

The forum is expected to attract over 3,000 participants and be attended by the President of the Republic of Turkey, the chairperson of the African Union, the Turkish Minister of Trade and ministers of African countries, NGOs, chambers of commerce and industry, business councils, associations, professional organizations and entrepreneurs from Turkey, African diplomatic missions to Turkey and media from Turkey and Africa.