Inkabi Zezwe and Hollywood Foundation donate school supplies to rural school

INKABI Zezwe, the dynamic duo of Big Zulu and Sjava, have teamed up with the Hollywood Foundation to donate school shoes and essential stationery to Myendane Primary School in Bergville. The donation is part of a wider campaign to provide necessary school supplies to schools across the country.

The duo, who are both from the rural areas, said they understood the challenges faced by children growing up in similar conditions. They said they wanted to make a difference in their lives by giving them the tools they need for their education.

“Today was a great day, we are here to give out stationery and school shoes – which is a pervasive problem among kids back in my community where we are also from,” said Sjava.

The principal of Myendane Primary School, Mrs Simangele Makhaza, expressed her gratitude to Inkabi Zezwe and the Hollywood Foundation for their generosity. She said the donation would benefit the children who come from disadvantaged communities with high unemployment rates.

“We are grateful for Inkabi Zezwe and the Hollywood Foundation’s contribution, particularly for our children coming from disadvantaged communities marked by high unemployment rates,” she said.

Vuyisile Ngobese, who represented the Hollywood Foundation, said the donation would have a significant impact on the daily schooling experiences of the learners, many of whom attend school without proper shoes or stationery.

“We believe this initiative will significantly impact the daily schooling experiences of these learners, many of whom attend school without proper shoes or stationery,” he said.

The donation also coincided with the release of Inkabi Zezwe’s latest single, ‘Khaya lami,’ from their album, ‘Ukhamba.’ The song is a reflection on the importance of appreciating one’s roots and the special place that home holds in one’s heart.

Sakhile Ntshangase, from Warner Music Africa, the record label and campaign coordinator of Inkabi Zezwe, said the duo was an inspiration to the young kids who grew up in the same circumstances as them.

“It is important for young kids to see successful artistes who grew up in the same circumstances as them and be inspired. We hope they look up to Inkabi Zezwe and see how much more the world has for them beyond their physical circumstances,” he said.

The day was filled with joy and celebration, as the students performed for the guests, and the parents and teachers thanked the donors for their kindness.

