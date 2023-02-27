Breaking News
Intombi Yabelungu tackles lobola indifferences on latest EP

27 Feb, 2023 - 14:02 0 Views
The Chronicle

 

 Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based maskandi musician Intombi Yabelungu has released an EP titled Ngazilaya which is centered around the payment of lobola.

The EP has three tracks, Abethwakazi, UMakoti and Ngazilaya.

Born Esther Sibanda, Intombi Yabelungu’s EP is a follow-up to her debut album titled Khona Kunzima.

Said Intombi Yabelungu: “The EP Ngazilaya is about a woman who asks her partner why he is refusing to pay lobola for her. The man argues that he can’t waste his family’s resources on a woman who has changed her character over the years as she has become a drunkard.

“The idea behind the EP is to create a discussion and seek answers of the qualities needed for a woman to be said she deserves to have lobola paid for her,” said Intombi Yabelungu.

She called upon fans to support her latest work. – @mthabisi_mthire

