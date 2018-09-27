Intwasa scraps imbube show

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE much-awaited show between all female imbube group Nobuntu and well-travelled Black Umfolosi dubbed, “Journeys of Ubuntu”, has been cancelled under unclear circumstances.

The concert was supposed to be held tomorrow at the Bulawayo Theatre as part of the Intwasa programme and was one of the shows that many were looking forward to.

Tswarelo Mothobe, Nobuntu spokesperson, said they had some shortcomings that made it hard for them to hold the show.

“There were things we couldn’t fulfil that made us cancel the show. Everything was set, the venue was secured and so was sound, but there were minor technical problems that we hadn’t sorted,” said Mothobe.

He apologised to fans who were looking forward to seeing them on stage.

“We’d like to say sorry to fans for letting them down, but this was beyond our control. We know that they wanted to see the combination of Nobuntu and Black Umfolosi on stage but it wasn’t to be,” said Mothobe.

Tomeki Dube of Black Umfolosi said the show might have been cancelled because of the little time it was given to be advertised.

“The organisers of the show, 10th District Music, felt that they hadn’t advertised the show enough so they decided to move it. We think it’s a good move because we also arrived this week from America and we hadn’t had enough time to advertise,” said Dube.

He said they would hold a joint show with Nobuntu in the near future.