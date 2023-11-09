Invest in sustainable development projects in the communities you operate in- VP Kembo Mohadi

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has implored diamond mining companies to invest in sustainable development projects in the communities they operate in to leave a legacy beyond their mining tenure.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony for the Kimberley Process plenary meeting in Victoria Falls on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s diamond sector has three mines, namely Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), Anjin and Rio Zim Murowa Diamonds.

ZCDC has set aside US$1.2 million for its Corporate Social Responsibility projects and community engagements will be done for priority projects to be conducted.

Anjin Investments is operating in the Chiadzwa region and constructed 488 houses, two schools and a clinic in ARDA Transau as part of a community relocation programme.

The company has the Anjin Schools bursary covering tuition fees for 150 students from 14 schools, with a target of 1 000 learners by 2025.

In the Midlands Province there is RZM Murowa which mines kimberlite diamond ore and the company has focused on five key impact areas for its community projects which are education, health, infrastructure, food security and economic empowerment.

Some chiefs from diamond areas, Chief Marange, Chief Ngorima, Chief Chikukwa and Chief Mazvihwa are attending the conference.

VP Mohadi said traditional chiefs are the custodians of the land in Zimbabwe amd have given their blessings to the diamond mining companies and there was peace and development as a result.

“As part of measures to create harmony in the diamond sector, the state diamond producer, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) was formed. The ZCDC is the biggest diamond producer in the country and is implementing the Sustainable Community Enterprises and Development (SCED) program in the Chiadzwa community.

“I implore all diamond players to ensure that they undertake sustainable development projects in the mining areas so that we may reap the rewards even beyond the life of diamond mining activities,” said VP Mohadi.

He said to derive the maximum value from mineral resources, Zimbabwe has been engaging in a mineral beneficiation drive.

Policies have been developed towards beneficiation and value addition of minerals to ensure maximum value derivation from the resources.

VP Mohadi said in the Zimbabwe Diamond Policy, a 10 percent quota has been set aside for the development of local cutting and polishing factories. A Gemology centre is being constructed in Mutare that will be a skills training facility for gemmologists.

“The facility will train youth who will take the nation forward in the unique skillsets required in the diamond sector, he said.