IPEC delegation visits Namibia on a study tour

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A SEVEN-member delegation from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) of Zimbabwe has travelled to Namibia on a weeklong operations study tour that is being hosted by the neighboring country’s Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA).

The delegation is headed by IPEC’s director of finance, Mr Blessmore Kazengura, and will be in Namibia until July 9.

NAMFISA’s corporate communications and consumer education manager, Ms Victoria Muranda, confirmed the visit in a statement on Thursday.

She said the IPEC team was in Windhoek to study the authority’s operations and understand how NAMFISA’s two-pronged supervision, prudential and market conduct supervision, amongst others works.

The delegation was received in Windhoek on Monday morning by the organization’s deputy chief executive officer for prudential supervision, Ms Erna Motinga.

Speaking during the welcome meeting, she said NAMFISA as a regulatory body plays a crucial role in ensuring financial stability and transforming the financial sector for the benefit of the consumers, the industries, and the development of the Namibian economy.

“Stakeholder engagement remains a key strategic theme as an organization and we are happy to share and support other regulators who undertake study tours to learn from us,” she said.

Ms Motinga said NAMFISA has been a leader in regulating and supervising the non-banking sector within the SADC region.

Financial Regulators that benefited from engagements with NAMFISA include Botswana’s Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA), and the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA).

Others are; Eswatini’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ), amongst others.

