Is your Munch & Sip outfit ready?

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

WITH just three days left before the much-awaited Munch & Sip food and lifestyle event comes to life on 23 April, it is very essential for people to know that they need to look the part.

The event which is taking place on Sunday at the Criterion Parks in Burnside is a great opportunity to network, meet old friends and make new ones so looking the part is of utmost importance. After all, this is a lifestyle event that has photographers on the ground all day long snapping pictures of people for publication.

First and foremost, if you have never been to the event and are planning on attending, you need a pair of fashionable dazzling sunglasses so that you can enjoy the views without being blinded by the sun. This can be topped off with a fire outfit!

Make sure to get the Munch & Sip tumbler as well at the venue as the drinks seem to taste different when they are being sipped from the tumblers.

But most importantly, attendees need to go to the event ready to munch. This is “the day” for food lovers so food is the core business.

Camp chairs are a must so by now, they should already be packed as people will definitely need to rest those legs in between the sets and while they devour the different foods being served.

Lastly, it is key to take friends or family with you because the more the merrier.