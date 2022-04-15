Jah Prayzah to perform in Kwekwe after 4 years

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Jah Prayzah is set to reunite with his fans in Kwekwe after four years, with a show lined up at King Solomons Café this Easter Saturday.

JP last performed n Kwekwe in 2019 before a Covid-19 induced hiatus came into effect further delaying the return.

Fans are ecstatic and are looking forward to the show which has every sign of being a blockbuster.

The emotional return to the mining town will be hosted by resident wheel spinner DJ -Nut who will also share the decks with award winning DJ Fydale, DJ Alvino, DJ Amolla, DJ Breazy, DJ masterpiece and Money JT amongst others.

Speaking through his manager, Keen Mushapaidze, JP who will be accompanied by his Third Generation band, said: “This is an emotional return to Kwekwe where we last performed in 2019. We are promising nothing but the best. You have not seen this Jah Prayzah that we are bringing to Kwekwe,” said Mushapaidze.

He said they always have ways of surprising their huge fan base in the mining town.

“We always turn it up, we have no limits and we are always on top of our game so that is the promise. Mark the date and be there,” said Mashapaidze.

Endorsing the show in a video, Jah Prayzah also promised fireworks.

“Let us meet at Solomons Café this Saturday 16 April and we do what we are used to doing. Don’t be left out let us meet there,” said the lanky musician.

Solomon’s Café Marketing Manager, Mr. Rickie Dabvu said all was in place.

“We are ready for the event and we are humbled to be hosting the award-winning artist who last performed in Kwekwe in many years. This shows how much we are growing as a home for live entertainment in the province,” said Dabvu.

An ordinary ticket is going for us$10 while those for VIP are pegged at US$40.