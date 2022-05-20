Janet Manyowa a hit in Byo

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Janet Manyowa was a hit in Bulawayo on Friday morning as a number of people thronged the Booties Pharmacy (Fort St branch) to catch a glimpse of her.

The award-winning gospel musician arrived in the city in the morning to interact with fans on a one-on-one basis while selling tickets to her forthcoming show in the city in July.

Just after 10am, a long queue had surfaced on the pavement outside Booties Pharmacy as fans waited for their turn to interact with the gospel artist.

Those who missed her in the morning have another chance to meet her at 3pm when she is scheduled to meet more fans at the Booties Pharmacy Robert Mugabe branch.