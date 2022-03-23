Joel Luphahla to sharpen Bosso forwards

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

JOEL Luphahla’s second stint at Highlanders, but this time as assistant coach, is likely to ease the burden on head coach Mandla Mpofu as the former winger will be tasked with fine-tuning the misfiring Bosso strikers.

Luphahla was appointed assistant coach yesterday, a day after parting ways with Zifa Northern Region Division One League title contenders Golden Eagles.

The former Zimbabwe international, who enjoyed great success at Highlanders during his playing days where he won multiple championship medals at the turn of the millennium, will join the team today in preparation for this weekend’s league match against Yadah.

Mpofu is happy with the addition of the club legend to his coaching staff and hopes Luphahla will inject a new aura into the Bosso camp.

Highlanders are presently 11th on the Castle Lager Premiership table with nine points; 10 points behind leaders Chicken Inn after eight games.

“Joel is a good addition to the squad and I’m glad that management have acted on the recommendation to broaden the technical team. I’m happy that we have Joel on board, a former player who is back home. He has been here before, enjoyed success as a player and I’m sure he wants to achieve success again, this time as a coach. I pray that our union will pull us towards achieving our objectives as a club,” said Mpofu.

He expressed confidence that Luphahla’s experience as a player and coach will inspire their blunt strike force, which has been missing glaring scoring opportunities.

“Look at his (Luphahla) history; he’s done well in the lower division in Beitbridge, proved himself at TelOne, who he led to the Premiership and went to Harare where he was doing great at Golden Eagles, but home is always home.

“We had Super (Bekithemba Ndlovu) as the only assistant, who was more defensive in terms of strategic planning. We had been singing the tune of creating chances and failing to score, but now we have Joel, who will help in that area even though we all look at all aspects of the game. His coming also lessens duties as we will share responsibilities,” Mpofu said.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Morgen Dube pleaded for support for the technical team.

“Following the recent rise in the team’s performance, the executive committee has reviewed the works of the Mandla Mpofu-led technical staff and resolved to support the coaches and allow them to carry their mandate of competing for the ultimate prize in the league.

“Following their request to beef up the bench and have a full complement of technical bench, Joel Luphahla has been brought in as second assistant coach. We humbly urge the Highlanders’ family to support the technical team in all ways possible to help the club attain the intended goal. Together we can,” said Dube. — @ZililoR