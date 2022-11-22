‘Josta recovering at home’

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and Highlanders creative midfielder Johannes “Tshisa” Ngodzo says his younger brother Joel, who was on Saturday night involved in a near fatal car accident, is safe and sound recovering at his home in Bulawayo.

Joel, who is fondly known as Josta, was involved in a car accident at Sherwood near Kwekwe together with Ian Nyoni, his teammate at Caps United.

Nyoni had reportedly offered Josta a lift and the latter was set to drop off in Kwekwe and proceed to Bulawayo using lifts. Nyoni stays in Kwekwe.

The two footie stars reportedly escaped with minor injuries after the Honda Fit they were travelling on burst a front tyre before, veered off the road and overturned three times.

“We are happy that my younger brother and his teammate are safe. They were involved in a car accident on Saturday night around 10pm. Ian was the one who was driving and after the car burst a front tyre, it overturned about three times in a development that saw Joel lose his phone. He is not reachable as we speak.

They were taken to Kwekwe Central Hospital where they were discharged after being observed for some time. The other two passengers are said to be the ones who got some serious injuries,” said Johannes.

He added: “I was with him (Joel) yesterday (Sunday) here in Bulawayo. However, we have since advised him to seek further medical assistance because we need to make sure that everything is well with him. We thank God for the lives that were preserved.”

Joel (33) returned to Caps United midway into the just concluded Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/2022 season after spending just over a year with his childhood club, Highlanders.

Ngodzo joined Caps United from Highlanders in 2015, having also dumped Bosso to join FC Platinum before rejoining the Bulawayo giants.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year came back to Highlanders in April last year after an unsuccessful stint at Zambian Premier League side Buildcon.

He rarely featured for Bosso under former coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

The player’s situation at the club did not change when new gaffer Baltemar Brito arrived at the black and white army hence his departure to Makepekepe for a second dance with country’s former Cup Kings.

The talented midfielder, whose other elder brother Zephaniah also played for Bosso, began his career at the Bulawayo giants before being lured by FC Platinum in 2011